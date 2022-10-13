Palmeiras achieves greatest unbeaten record as a visitor in the history of the Brasileirão | palm trees

Palmeiras equaled another historic mark from 1973 and is close to breaking another record this season. Unbeaten for 16 games playing away from home, Verdão can become the team with the greatest unbeaten record as a visitor in the history of the Brazilian Championship.

The campaign playing away from home in the current edition of the Brasileirão is impressive: there are nine victories and seven draws, a little more than 70%. Of the 67 points, 34 were won away from Allianz Parque.

1 of 2 Scarpa and Murilo celebrate Palmeiras’ goal against Atlético-GO — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Scarpa and Murilo celebrate Palmeiras’ goal against Atlético-GO — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

The streak without losing as a visitor is even greater taking into account the last two away games valid for the 2021 Brazilian Championship.

The series of 18 unbeaten matches is the longest in the history of the championship by points, surpassing the mark of Palmeiras himself between 2018 and 2019, with 16 games without defeat away from home.

Taking into account the unbeaten streak in the entire history of the Brazilian Championship in a single edition, Palmeiras equaled their own brand, registered in 1973, as the longest series without defeats as a visitor, according to data from Espião Statístico*, of ge.

Five biggest undefeated streaks of visitors in the Brasileirão Team number of games Season palm trees 16 2022 palm trees 16 1973 International 15 1972 Botafogo 15 1978 Sao Paulo 14 1975 palm trees 14 1972 Guarani 14 1986

In the isolated lead with 67 points, Palmeiras can guarantee the title if they win the next four games, regardless of Internacional’s performance in the sequence. If the team from Rio Grande do Sul stumbles, the scenario could change and guarantee Verdão the title even earlier.

Of the seven remaining games in the Brasileirão, Palmeiras will play four games at Allianz Parque and another three as a visitor.

Palmeiras enters the field next Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), against São Paulo, at Allianz Parque, in a classic valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

*The Statistical Spy team is formed by: Guilherme Maniaudet, Guilherme Marçal, João Guerra, Leandro Silva, Leonardo Martins, Roberto Maleson and Valmir Storti.