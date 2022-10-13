Palmeiras and Rony agree contract renewal and salary readjustment

After numerous conversations, the palm trees reached an agreement with Rony for the renewal of shirt 10’s contract. Now, the bond between the parties is valid until the end of 2026. The information was verified and confirmed by the report of THROW!who found that the striker will also have a salary increase.

The old bond between Rony and Verdão lasted until the end of 2025, but its permanence was a constant request from coach Abel Ferreira. Therefore, the club refused the advances received, including from Ajax, from the Netherlands, and “put their foot down” with a proposal for an increase in the player’s salary.

The values ​​were not officially disclosed, as well as the agreement of the new agreement, but what would be “considerable” for both parties is around what big and main names in the Palmeiras squad receive, being them Gómez and Veiga, who have similar salaries. .

The striker adds important numbers and, in the current season, is the owner of the artillery of Palmeiras, with 21 goals scored in 55 matches so far, in addition to four assists.

In addition to the steering wheel Jailson, who renewed before Rony, Luan may have the extension confirmed in the coming months, according to the THROW!. The defender has a contract until the end of 2023 and is well evaluated by the alviverde summit. Shirt 13 also intends to stay at the club for longer and the trend is that there will be no difficulties to extend the bond.

Another who is negotiating to extend his stay in Verdão is the idol Dudu. Both parties want this long marriage to be much longer, but they are still looking for a consensus on the contract time, which currently runs until December 2023. The player would like another four years, while the club wants a shorter bond, for two more. seasons.

It is worth remembering that, while the Brasileirão dispute is not over, the focus is total on the search for the 11th title of the competition. So, we should have news about contracts later this year.