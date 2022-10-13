Palmeiras reveals disappearance after Twitter account is down

Palmeiras revealed the cause of the club’s Twitter account being down since last night (11). The club returned to posting this morning and explained that the measure taken was to give visibility to the search for missing children.

“If you were distressed by my disappearance on Twitter, imagine how parents feel who cannot find their children. On this Children’s Day, we are together with the NGO Mães da Sé”, posted the club.

After Palmeiras’ account went offline, fans didn’t take long to question the fact, in addition to rivals taking advantage of the situation to make jokes, alluding to the club’s two “falls” for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

The team joined the NGO Mães da Sé, which works in the public and private sectors in the search for missing people, mainly children and adolescents. President Leila Pereira went public to explain the campaign.

“If you, Palmeiras fan, missed our Twitter account, imagine the agony and pain of a mother who can’t find her child. I invite the entire Palmeiras Family to know the work developed by the organization, which brings affection and hope for thousands of families who have missing people”, concluded the leader.