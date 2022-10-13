Photo: Publicity/Paraná Clube

O Paraná Clube announced this Wednesday (12) its new supplier of sports equipment starting this October. the portuguese company Claw closed a valid agreement until 2024 and will be responsible for making the new line of uniforms for the Tricolor.

The company will also manage the official store, located at Kennedy’s headquarters, which has been closed since September 30th. According to the club, the establishment will be prepared in the coming days for its reopening.

Paraná also announced that the parties are preparing an event to launch the new trousseau, in which, in addition to the game uniform, training and tour lines will be presented. In addition, the club announced that they are working on a special shirt in honor of the Brazilian national teamwhich disputes the Qatar World Cup next month.

Claw was created in 2016 and operates in different countries, such as Qatar, Austria and Spain. Paraná will be the first Brazilian club served by the company, which seeks to expand its market. More information will be released by Tricolor in the coming days.