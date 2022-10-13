Parents whale their daughters and are arrested in the US – Photo: Disclosure

Parents Whale Their Daughters During Shooting Over Traffic Fight

Discussion ended with chase and shooting in Florida

A 5-year-old was shot in the leg, while a 14-year-old was shot in the back.

A shootout between two men amid a traffic fight ended with their respective daughters shot last weekend in the United States.

William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, were involved in an argument in traffic last Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to reports, the vehicles were speeding, passing each other repeatedly and braking sharply. At one point, the cars paired up, Hale started screaming and threw a bottle at the other car.

Allison, in response, took her .45-caliber semi-automatic weapon and fired into the back door of Hale’s truck, hitting the boy’s 5-year-old daughter.

Speaking to officers, Hale said he couldn’t think of anything until he heard screams coming from the backseat. “He then realized that his daughter had been shot,” explained local police.

The driver then accelerated, drew his 9mm revolver and repeatedly fired at Allison’s car. At least three bullets hit the vehicle, being the driver’s 14-year-old daughter.

no risk of death

The teenager was hit in the back and suffered a collapsed lung, while the 5-year-old suffered leg injuries. They are not at risk of death.

“Fortunately, no one was killed in this incident, but it could have happened very easily because two people were acting stupid and letting their tempers get the best of them. There could have been two children killed because of two stupid adult men,” the Nassau County Sheriff said.