Part 2 gets a new release date

Once again, the Warner Bros. Discovery seems a little confused when it comes to Dune: Part 2. After all, the sequel to the acclaimed film by Denis Villeneuve had its premiere date changed yet again. However, good news is to come, after all, the feature will arrive earlier than expected in theaters.

According to a report by the news portal deadlinewhich aired on Tuesday, October 11, Dune: Part 2 will have its release date advanced. At first, the production that was going to be released in theaters on November 7, 2023, should now premiere in theaters. November 3, 2023. That is, two weeks earlier than planned.

according to deadlinesuch a change came immediately after the news of the postponement of blade gives marvel studios which would also debut on the 3rd, but was changed to 2024. After all, the plot of MCU ended up losing its director, and until a new acquisition for the role, nothing will continue.

But it is worth remembering, that this is not the first time that the studio has changed the release date of dune 2 in order to have no competition. After all, the production was going to premiere in October, and in June they changed to November.

Also according to the news portal, the change has an even greater purpose. After all, the prelude to Hunger Gamestitled as, The Hunger Games: The Song of the Birds and the Serpents debut on the day November 16, 2023. Therefore, it would be inevitable for a franchise not to meet the other.

Despite a few weeks difference, the impact on the launch will be great, because there will be no direct competition for two weeks. Meanwhile, recordings of Dune: Part 2 is already happening, once again, with a strong cast.

Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux and Austin Butler are the new confirmed names in the sequence. About that, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson and Josh Brolin return to their original roles.

the plot of Dune depicts the story of the aristocrat Paul Atreideswho lives together with his family controlling the desert planet arrakis. After all, the place is a producer of an extremely valuable resource. However, atreides needs to escape to the desert, with the help of his mother and join the nomads. With great mental abilities, he ends up leading the group. In turn, the second film will still must portray the journey of Paul Atreidesseeking revenge with those who conspired against his family.

It is worth remembering that the 2021 film was a huge success, grossing US$ 400 million dollars in theaters. In all, the film based on the book by Frank Herbert received 10 nominations for the Oscars 2022.

Dune: Part 2 is now slated for release November 3, 2023. Meanwhile, the first film can be seen on streaming of HBO Max.