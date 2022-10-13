Part 2: Premiere of the film is brought forward by Warner Bros.

With the first film having been released in 2021, little by little Dune – Part 2 getting some news. And so, after having its official synopsis revealed, the feature had its premiere advanced by Warner Bros..

According to information from the website Coming Soon, the sequel to Dune will have a closer release date than originally planned. According to the publication, the film was advanced by two weeks and will now hit theaters on the same day. November 3, 2023.

Previously, the film had its premiere scheduled for November 17, 2023.

About Dune – Part 2

“This film will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen in a war of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.”says the official synopsis. “Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he struggles to avoid a terrible future that only he can predict.”

The cast currently consists of names such as Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolinwho will return to their roles from the first film, as well as Léa Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Souheila Yacoub, which were also recently announced as part of the project.

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) is returning to direct the sequel.

Dune is now available on HBO Max. Meanwhile, Dune – Part 2 is scheduled to premiere on November 3, 2023.

