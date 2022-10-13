Part 2″ will arrive earlier than expected in theaters; see date

After the announcement of the postponement of “Blade” and more films from Marvel Studios, another feature has undergone a change in the release schedule. Now, fans of “Dune” will have to wait less to see the continuation of the success of Denis Villeneuve on the big screen. That’s because the movie that was previously scheduled for November 17, 2023, now arrives on the 3rd of the same month.

The information was released by the deadline, which even informed that “Dune: Part 2” is now scheduled to be released on the date that was previously occupied by “Blade”. The MCU film would premiere in November 2023, however, after the departure of director Basamen Tariq, it was postponed to September 6, 2024. Thus, the sequel by Denis Villeneuve will occupy this vacant space in the release window.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. Discovery moved up the release date of “Dune: Part 2” to escape the competition. “The Hunger Games: Song of the Birds and the Serpents”, prelude to the films starring Jennifer Lawrence, opens on November 16, 2023. It is worth remembering that the release date for “Dune” had already been changed previously, from October to November .

Written by Frank Herbert, considered a classic of science fiction literature, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and talented young man born with a great destiny beyond his understanding. Atreides discovers that he must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure the future of his life, family and people. As malevolent forces erupt in conflict over the most precious resource in the Universe – the spice, a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential.

“Dune: Part 2” will pick up the story of the first film from where it left off, with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) forced to venture across the Arrakis desert in search of the Fremen for help after having their family. exterminated by the Harkonnens.

The Legendary-produced film is currently in production and has begun filming, with the return of the cast, led by Timothée Chalamet, in the role of Paul Atreides. The Oscar nominee will once again be joined by Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

The studios also confirmed new cast additions, which include Austin Butler as the notorious Feyd Rautha, and Christopher Walken as the Emperor, as well as Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Souheila Yacoub.

The first part of Villeneuve’s “Dune” premiered last October in theaters, and on HBO Max the following month, to critical acclaim. The film grossed $108 million at the US box office and $401 million worldwide. “Dune” was nominated for ten Oscars, including best picture, and took home the statuettes for best soundtrack, sound, editing, photography, production design and visual effects.