Paula Barbosa poses in a bikini and shows off her belly button piercing

Paula Barbosaactress who shone with her character Zefa in the remake of wetland, is taking advantage of the end of the soap opera to enjoy moments of rest and leisure. This Thursday (13), for example, the famous showed a record in which she appears fully sunbathing on the balcony.

always very stylish she was wearing a leopard print bikini with red spaghetti straps as she renewed her tan. Paula complemented the look with a pair of mirrored sunglasses.

Furthermore, the famous drew attention with her healed belly and also a belly button piercing. “Just because I loved that bikini!”, wrote Paula Barbosa in the caption of the publication. On the social network, she received affectionate compliments such as: “Beautiful wonderful” and “Wonderful”.

Paula Barbosa (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Other celebrities who have belly button piercings

Like Paula Barbosa, Other celebrities also have belly button piercings.. The accessory is widely used by those who love to innovate in the look and go beyond looks.

In time, the Observatory of the Famous prepared a list of other beauties who are adept at navel piercings. Between them: Carla Perez, Vanessa Hudgens, MC Mirella, Dua Lipa and Tati Zaqui.

