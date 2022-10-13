penalty? Central do Apito analyzes Léo Pereira’s hand touch in the final between Corinthians x Flamengo | Brazil’s Cup

In the 36th minute of the second half, in a dispute between Léo Pereira and Yuri Alberto inside the area, the ball hit the Flamengo defender’s hand. After review, VAR said there was no infraction and ordered the game to continue.

During the broadcast of the match on TV Globo, commentator Sálvio Spínola Fagundes Filho, from Central do Apito, said that the referee was right by not scoring a penalty:

– For me, Leo is in a natural movement. He makes the movement to retract the arm and not a blocking action. He has a low arm and natural movement.

Sandro Meira Ricci, who was commenting on the match on sportv, had another interpretation:

– The arm is away from the body. It’s obviously not an intentional hand, but the arm is away from the body. With the expansion of space, (the ball) ends up hitting the arm. For me, it was a penalty.

The final of the Copa do Brasil will be next Wednesday, at 21:45, in Maracanã.

Before, Corinthians returns to the field for the Brasileirão, Saturday, against Goiás, away from home. On the same day, Flamengo receives Atlético-MG, at Maracanã.

