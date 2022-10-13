Peru’s President Castillo Could Be Suspended For Corruption

The Attorney General of Peru, Patrícia Benavides, presented the so-called constitutional complaint against President Pedro Castillo. The legal piece was announced on Thursday 11 and could suspend the politician’s term.

“We found very serious signs of a criminal organization that took root in the government”, declared Patrícia. “From this moment on, it is the exclusive responsibility of the Congress of the Republic to decide on the processing of the constitutional complaint under the United Nations Convention against Corruption”, added the prosecutor, after the presentation of the constitutional complaint.

With the action, there is the opening of a new legal battle that could depose the current president of left. Castillo is already facing five criminal investigations to investigate the accusation of using the presidency to benefit.

How does precession work?

In the coming days, the deputies will debate the document in two parliamentary committees before the matter reaches the plenary. According to the newspaper the State of São Paulo, a rapporteur will be appointed. At this stage, the arguments of the prosecution and defense are heard. Afterwards, deputies vote on the request, the result determines whether President Castillo’s term will be suspended. 66 out of 130 votes are required for suspension.

The leftist politician survived two attempts to impeachment in just over a year in office. However, the left-wing alliance that supports him in Congress has only a third of the seats – not enough to stop the suspension.

In addition to the Peruvian president, two former ministers of the current government were accused of influence peddling. They are: Juan Silva, former head of Transport and Communications, and Geiner Alvarado, former head of Housing.

Peru’s current president called the constitutional complaint and the searches and arrests targeting allies a “coup d’état” orchestrated by the attorney general’s office.

accusations

The Peruvian Public Prosecutor’s Office accuses Castillo of running a money laundering and public works contract corruption ring. The gang is made up of the politician’s family environment, in addition to himself.

He, however, denies the existence of the crimes and claims to be the victim of a campaign to remove him from power. Since taking office 15 months ago, he has accumulated six inquiries, becoming the first Peruvian president to be denounced while in office.

Yenifer Paredes, the Peruvian president’s sister-in-law, is serving 30 months in preventive detention for having been accused of being part of that network. Lilia Paredes, the first lady, and Walter and David, the politician’s brothers, are also under investigation and face a request to ban them from leaving the country for three years.