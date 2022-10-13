Pfizer Executive Admits COVID-19 Vaccine Has Not Been Tested to Prevent Transmission Before Launch | covid | Sars-CoV-2 | FDA

A Pfizer executive said Monday that neither she nor other Pfizer employees knew whether its COVID-19 vaccine would stop transmission before it went on the market last year.

European Parliament Member Rob Roos asked during a session: “Was the Pfizer COVID vaccine tested to prevent transmission of the virus before it went on the market? Did we know about stopping the immunization before it went on the market?”

Janine Small, president of international developed markets at Pfizer, said in response, “No… You know, we’ve had to… really move at the speed of science to know what’s going on in the market.”

Roos, from the Netherlands, argued in a video on Twitter on Monday that following Small’s comments, in his view, millions of people around the world have been misled by pharmaceutical companies and governments.

“Millions of people around the world have felt forced to get vaccinated because of the myth that ‘you do it for others,’” Roos said. “Now this turned out to be a cheap lie” and “it should have been exposed,” he added.

The Epoch Times reached out to Pfizer for comment.

What was said

The Food and Drug Administration wrote in late 2020 that there was no data available to determine whether the vaccine would prevent transmission and for how long it would protect against transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

“There are currently no data available to determine how long the vaccine will provide protection, nor is there any evidence that the vaccine prevents person-to-person transmission of SARS-CoV-2,” the agency specifically noted.

Meanwhile, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said his company “wasn’t sure” whether those who would receive its mRNA vaccine could transmit COVID-19 to others.

“I think this is something that needs to be looked into. We’re not sure about that right now,” Bourla told NBC News in December 2020 in response to a question about transmissibility.

Former White House medical adviser Dr. Deborah Birx revealed in June that there was evidence in December 2020 that individuals who received COVID-19 vaccines, including those from Pfizer, could still transmit the virus.

“We knew in early January 2021, in late December 2020, that reinfection was occurring after a natural infection,” Birx, the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator during the Trump administration, told members of Congress this year. year.

‘No virus relay’

Various authorities in the United States and around the world have claimed that COVID-19 vaccines could prevent transmission. Among them, President Joe Biden in July 2021 noted that “you will not get COVID if you take these vaccines.”

Biden administration medical adviser Anthony Fauci said in a May 2021 interview with CBS that vaccinated people are “dead ends” for COVID-19, suggesting they cannot transmit the virus. “When you get vaccinated, you not only protect your own health and that of your family, but you also contribute to the health of the community by preventing the spread of the virus throughout the community,” Fauci said.

Two months later, in late July of that year, Fauci said that vaccinated people are capable of transmitting the virus.

Over the next few months, Fauci, Biden, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, and others commented that the vaccine prevents serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.

Join our Telegram channel

Also watch: