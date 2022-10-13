Piquerez attracts interest from English clubs; Palmeiras aims to renew to value athlete – Palmeiras News

The full-back Joaquín Piquerez is one of the main highlights of the season for Palmeiras. Consistent defensively and important in offensive support, the full-back collects good performances and, as a result, attracted the eyes of clubs in England, according to the OUR LECTURE.

The Uruguayan is managed by Stellar Group, an international company that has strength in the English market. Although the names of the teams have not been revealed, I learned the NP that two Premier League teams are interested in shirt 22.

Faced with the possibility of arriving at a concrete proposal from the European market, Palmeiras has already started negotiations with the agents of the side for a renewal. Recently, the board of Verdão offered a salary increase for the player, but without renewal of the bond, which ends in 2025.

In addition, there is the possibility of Piquerez defending the Uruguay national team in Qatar. Despite not appearing on the latest lists, an appearance at the World Cup could attract more eyes.

The report of NP I also learned that Marco Vanzini, the athlete’s manager, will arrive in São Paulo in approximately two weeks to talk to the board about the English interest in the side.

Joaquín Piquerez arrived at Palmeiras in 2021 to replace full-back Matías Viña, sold to Roma. The athlete quickly secured a position in the starting 11 and was instrumental in winning the Libertadores. He also lifted the Paulistão and Recopa Sul-Americana trophy.

