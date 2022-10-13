Pixel 7 Pro may have been released with serious screen power consumption problems

Google launched last Thursday (6) the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones with the native Tensor G2 platform and other highlights in the new generation hardware, including an OLED display and renewed design compared to predecessors. Despite the notorious advances introduced by the manufacturer, information suggests a possible flaw in the design of the Pro variant.
According to experts from the XDA Developers portal, this model exhibits high battery consumption — about 10% every 15 minutes of use — when screen brightness is turned to maximuma common situation when leaving the house and needing to increase the brightness of the display to see the content displayed on the display in sunlight.
As the user explains, the Pixel 7 Pro comes with an improved battery life compared to its predecessor, however, this feature is only valid when the display brightness is not set to maximum. This issue may be related to the power demand required by the display when the maximum brightness rating is required.
According to information, when applying the high peak brightness that reaches 1,500 nits, power consumption jumps from 4W to up to 6W, increasing battery consumption and, consequently, reducing autonomy in this specific scenario — choosing between 600 and 1000 nits apparently not there is energy drain.
In some cases it is possible to correct the high energy consumption with just a software update, but for now we don’t know if this supposed defect is linked to the device’s hardware or the Android 13 build installed natively on the beefier variant of the new phones.
Apparently, this problem exclusively affects the Pixel 7 Pro, reinforcing that it is a possible failure in the 6.3-inch OLED display, in which case it is not possible to fully solve it via system update. It is worth noting that this smartphone has a battery with 5,000 mAh capacity and 30W fast charging.
Datasheet
- 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with QuadHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate
- Google’s Tensor G2 Platform
- Titan M2 Safety Auxiliary Platform
- 12 GB of RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
- 10.8 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- 50 MP main sensor
- 12 MP ultra wide-angle sensor
- 48 MP telephoto sensor
- 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging
- 5G connectivity, WiFi 6e, NFC and USB-C 3.2 port
- Android 13
- Dimensions: 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 millimeters
- Weight: 212 grams
