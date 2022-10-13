Plane crash that forced survivors to eat human flesh to avoid dying turns 50 | World

One of the most famous air accidents in Latin America turns 50 this Thursday (13): the crash of a plane carrying a rugby team from Uruguay to Chile and crashed into the Andes mountain range — the flight had 45 passengers, and 16 managed to survive after 72 days in the mountains, facing temperatures of minus 30ºC. They had to eat the flesh of their dead colleagues in order not to starve.

The story, known as Tragedy or Miracle of the Andes, has inspired dozens of documentaries, films and books.

Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 departed Montevideo with an amateur rugby team made up of young former Catholic school students, some of their families and the crew. They were traveling for a match in Santiago, Chile, but a storm forced them to make a stopover in Mendoça, Argentina, where they spent the night.

The next day, on October 13, 1972, still with unstable weather conditions, the plane took off again. Minutes later, the aircraft crashed into the mountains of ice, at 4,000 meters altitude.

The protagonists say that what happened transformed them in a positive way.

Roy Harley, one of the survivors, says he actually considers himself lucky today. “It’s a wonderful, spectacular story, a story that is still current, 50 years later.”

Another survivor, Carlos Páez, says that over time he stopped seeing the accident as a drama, “because what won was life.”

Friends since childhood, the memories of those days remain strong despite the five decades that have passed. They say they no longer have nightmares or negative sensations, not even with the element that generated the most curiosity and controversy: anthropophagy.

“I ask at every conference, ‘Wouldn’t any of you do it?’ And nobody raises their hand,” Páez said of the decision to feed on the bodies of the dead.

Páez recalls that they are Christians, and he says that this helps him think about the episode: “We know that the body goes to one side and the soul to the other, and somehow we sought this explanation, but the most important thing was the right to life and returning home”.

Harley claims that they did what they could to survive, and that the decision does not cause distress at present. “I don’t have horrible memories or memories that torment me, keep me awake,” he says. At 1.80 meters, he says he came off the mountain weighing 37 kilos, and says there was simply no other option.

“One thing we were sure of was that we didn’t want to die in the Cordillera. We preferred to eat soles, cigarettes, toothpaste. There was no alternative,” he says.

Watch a 2011 video of the episode below.

Extreme Planet: survivor relives tragedy in the Andes

Searches have been suspended

Survivors could hear a radio from the plane that still worked. Ten days after the accident, they learned that the search for the plane had been suspended. For the authorities, they were already considered dead.

That’s when they decided that they should “stop waiting and start acting.” The only way out was to climb the mountains and get help.

After weeks of preparation, the plan was put into action on December 12. Two of them, Fernando Parrado and Roberto Canessa, began a nine-day hike until they bumped into the drover Sergio Catalán in the remote Chilean town of Los Maitenes.

“We made things happen. We went to get the helicopters,” Páez said.

Of the 16 survivors, some decided to stay out of the public eye. Others chose to broadcast their lessons in lectures around the world. Among them, Páez and Harley, who travel constantly carrying their message.