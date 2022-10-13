PlayStation 5 with a R$ 500 discount and comes with FIFA 2023

The dream of having a Playstation 5 has become more accessible in recent days. The most desired console of the moment has a 5% discount in sight on the version that already comes with the “Fifa 2023” package. It goes from R$5,390 to R$4,084.99 in the digital edition, when you need to download the games to play.

The value of R$5,390 is determined by Amazon using the average price paid by customers in the last 90 days, excluding special offers.

already the version disk —when it is also possible to play using Blu-ray— is selling for up to R$ 4,559.90 in cash.

“Fifa 2023” has the men’s and women’s World Cup tournaments, addition of women’s clubs, as well as new ways to play the modes.

The game is also even more realistic due to advances in HyperMotion2 technology, which makes the game more similar to football played in real life.

Before, in some situations, especially when players were running, you could feel the athletes ‘skating’ when changing direction or dribbling.

Now, with Hypermontion2, it will be possible to take small steps between races, which guarantees even more realism to the game.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition + Fifa 23

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 5,390 to BRL 4,084.99 (discount of BRL 1,305)

The idea of ​​buying console + game packages is one of the options for those who want to save money when purchasing the PS5, which has as a differential precisely some games that will not be found on the Xbox.

PlayStation 5 Disk + Fifa 23

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL BRL 4,559.90

In fact, there are several games for PS5 that are also on sale in October.

On the list are the classics The Last of US and Gran Turismo. Check out:

The Last of Us Part I – PS5

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 349.90 to BRL 307.98 (BRL 41.92 discount)

The game has been recreated for PS5 and is much prettier. For those who have never played, this game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world with elements of third-person shooter. And one of the main goals of the player is to survive.

Like other narrative games, such as “Shadow of The Colossus”, “The Last Of Us” is a classic always remembered by fans for its gripping story, which features Joel as a man hired to take a 14-year-old girl, Ellie, out of a military quarantine zone.

The hard part will be taking her to her destination, on the other side of the country, in the face of so many challenges along the way.

Deathloop – PS5

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 299.90 to BRL 129.90 (BRL 170 discount)

This is a first-person shooter for those who like to discover mysteries. The characters reside on an island called Blackreef, where it is necessary to discover secrets — ways to deal with enemies — and how to solve puzzles to advance.

The craziest (and coolest) thing is that in “Deathloop” you are a man named Colt, who wakes up from a day when he would have died. And yes, he died and will die several times until you can beat the challenges.

Gran Turismo 7 (Standard Edition) – PS5

Image: Disclosure

Price: from BRL 349.90 to BRL 239.50 (discount of BRL 110.40)

Want to feel like the driver of virtually every type of supercar? Because Gran Turismo has established itself as one of the best car games precisely because of its variety of vehicles, always very faithful to those that exist in real life.

In all, there are 420 cars, unlocked throughout the story mode, and 90 tracks. There is also the GT Simulation mode, in which the player can buy, modify, drive and sell cars throughout the campaign.

Horizon Forbidden West (Standard Edition) – PS5

Image: Reproduction/Daniel Esdras

Price: from BRL 349.90 to BRL 247.00 (BRL 102.90 discount)

In this game, the player commands Aloy in the midst of Earth’s destruction. There will be many battles against huge machines and enemies using weapons, equipment and traps created from collected parts.

During the game, you will also have to understand what happened for the Earth to collapse and, already ahead: the revelations are surprising.

We choose each product carefully, independently, and check prices on the date of publication (that is, they may vary!). When you buy through our link, we earn a commission, but you don’t pay extra for it.

A tip: do you usually shop online? By subscribing to Amazon Prime, you can have free and fast delivery for several purchases anywhere in Brazil for R$ 14.90 (the first month of trial is free).