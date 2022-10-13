“Poor management”; Leila Pereira suffers a problem at FIFA that will harm Palmeiras at the last minute and twisted revolt on the web

Palmeiras drew 1-1 with Atlético Goianiense, last Monday (10), in Goiânia, and lost the chance to further forward the title of the Brasileirão. However, the setback in the Midwest did not dampen the spirits of either the fans or the players, who have already performed at the Football Academy with an eye on the classic against São Paulo, next Sunday (16), at Allianz Parque. To win its 11th national title, Palestra needs just 11 more points. It is worth remembering that in addition to the arch-rival, next weekend, Palestra will also be the home team against Avaí. That is, if they add 6 points at home, Abel Ferreira’s team will definitely put a hand on the cup.

However, in the early afternoon of this Thursday (13), a news given by Portal Nosso Palestra worried Verdão fans. That’s because the Uruguayan teams Penãrol, River Plate and the defender triggered FIFA claiming that Palmeiras has not yet paid the first installment of the purchase of left-back Piquerez.. In August of last year, when the Club was still managed by Maurício Galiotte, Verdão accepted to pay around 950 thousand (R$ 5 million at the current price, approximately) settled from 2022. However, until the closing of this article, the 25% of the entry was not paid.

Also according to the report in Nosso Palestra, the club negotiates the delay with the parties involved and, for the time being, has not received any notification from the maximum entity that takes care of football. Piquerez is one of the highlights of Alviverde since he arrived at Academia de Futebol. The athlete even made the crowd forget his compatriot Matias Viña, who was sold to Roma, Italy, also last year.

On the rise at Palmeiras, the left-back has been receiving polls from teams in England, who are interested in taking the winger from Verdão as early as January. The Uruguayan businessman, by the way, should arrive in São Paulo in the coming weeks to find out about the business conditions that would make Leila Pereira give up one of Abel Ferreira’s pupils.

Palmeiras fans, who had given a truce in the attacks on Leila Pereira, returned this afternoon to criticize the president: “Shame, Leila. What a lousy management. Every day you embarrass the Palmeiras fans”, said one fan. “What in, Leila Pereira? Don’t pay, don’t hire. Where does the money go?” lamented a fanatic from Palmeiras.