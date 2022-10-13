Prequel series to feature Obi-Wan and Game of Thrones actress

Dune: The Sisterhood, the prequel series to the film starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, had another name confirmed in its cast. This is Indira Varma, an actress who has worked in Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) and Game of Thrones (2011-2019) on her resume.

According to Deadline, Indira will play Empress Natalya, described as a “formidable sovereign who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino.” She joins already confirmed Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter) and Emily Watson (Chernobyl).

Set 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides (Chalamet), Dune: The Sisterhood will tell the story of the Harkonnen sisters as they battle forces that threaten the future of humanity and establish the legendary sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The spin-off is an adaptation of Sisterhood Of Dune, a book written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Emily will play Valya Harkonnenwhile Shirley will bring the character to life Tula Harkonnen. Diane Ademu-John (The Haunting of Bly Manor) is creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner of the series alongside Alison Schapker (Lost).

The casting of Indira Varma places her as a veteran of pop culture franchises. In Game of Thrones, she played the vengeful Ellaria Sand, while in Obi-Wan Kenobi the actress was responsible for playing Tala Durith. Her resume even includes series like Carnival Row and For Life (2020-2021).

Dune: The Sisterhood does not yet have a premiere date on HBO Max. Dune: Part Two is currently in production and is scheduled for release on November 3, 2023.