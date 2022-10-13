PT wants to hide the truth and tries to censor ‘non-aligned’ press – News

Against facts there are no arguments. In the absence of these, lies or attempts at censorship remain. And the PT again appeals to the Judiciary so that its notorious, public and historic alignment with leftist dictatorships be hidden at election time.

The website of Gazeta do Povo, this Thursday, 13, published: “The coalition of former president and candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has again activated the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) with a request to remove content from the website of the Gazeta do Povo that explains, with historical facts, the relationship of the PT leader with Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega. In addition, the coalition asks for prior censorship so that the newspaper is prevented from making new reports that demonstrate Lula’s connection with dictators”.

A survey carried out by R7 shows that it is impossible for Lula to deny his sympathy and support for totalitarian regimes — not just that of Nicaragua, of his ally Daniel Ortega.

It is useless for the PT campaign to call fake news what, with ease, various events and public statements prove to be the most transparent truth.

Lula and Ortega are friends. The Nicaraguan, when the first round ended on the 2nd, was clear in his message: “We are with you”.

Lula had already defended the dictator, with a famous phrase: “Why can Angela Merkel stay in power for 16 years in Germany and Daniel Ortega cannot?”. And, when he renewed his mandate for the fifth time, the PT, in an official note, celebrated the “victory” of his South American colleague.

The party’s president, Gleisi Hoffman, at a meeting of the notorious Foro de São Paulo, in 2017, sent “warm and fraternal greetings” to the FSLN (Sandinista National Liberation Front), which raised Ortega to power and keeps him there.

Wanting to deny, or worse, prevent the free circulation of this information is a typical attitude of those who want to erase their own history, for convenience or immediate interests. The PT will not be able to hide the truth. It is already in the memory of the population.