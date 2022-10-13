Rangers vs Liverpool: See the highlights of the Champions League game

2nd half – 87 minutes – One more! Elliot scores seventh in Liverpool’s rout after VAR confirmation


Another! Elliot scores seventh in Liverpool's rout after VAR confirmation

2nd time – What a sequel to Salah! The Liverpool ace came off the bench and, in six minutes, left a hat-trick: 6-1 Liverpool


What a sequel to Salah! The Liverpool ace came off the bench and, in six minutes, left a hat-trick

2nd half – 74 minutes – Liverpool goal! Salah comes off the bench and scores one more for the Reds: 4-1


Liverpool goal! Salah comes off the bench and scores one more for the Reds

2nd half – 65 minutes – With an absurd pass from Firmino, Darwin Núñez makes Liverpool’s third: 3 to 1


With Firmino's absurd pass, with lyrics, Darwin Núñez makes Liverpool's third

2nd half – 54 minutes – He again! Firmino receives a beautiful pass and sends a shot straight into the goal: 2-1 for Liverpool


He again! Firmino receives a beautiful pass and scores his second goal

1st half – 23 minutes – Liverpool goal! After a corner kick, Firmino rises higher than the defense and leaves everything the same on the scoreboard: 1 to 1


Liverpool goal! After a corner kick, Firmino, with a header, leaves everything the same on the scoreboard

1st half – 17 minutes – Rangers goal! Arfield opens the scoring for the hosts: 1-0


Rangers goal! Arfield opens the scoring for the hosts: 1-0

Pre-match: Remember the best moments of the match in the last week


Liverpool 2-0 Rangers: See the best moments of the Reds’ victory

Pre-game: See the lineups

