Rare protest against Xi ahead of Communist Party congress

Social media users reported a protest today in Beijing, capital of China, against the country’s President Xi Jinping. The demonstration takes place days before the Congress of the Communist Party, which will begin this Sunday (16) and will last four days.

Xi is expected to remain in power, becoming the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

Demonstrations are rare in the country, as they are heavily repressed. According to CNN, when the report reached the bridge, there were no banner hanging, but many police officers patrolled the place.

Xi’s popularity appears not to be unanimous. Reports posted on Twitter show posters hanging from a bridge, with smoke behind.

According to one user, one of the posters read: “Food, not Covid testing. Reforms, not cultural revolution. Freedom, not lockdown. Votes, not leaders. Dignity, not lies. Citizens, not servants.”

Today in Beijing:

The protest banner on the left reads:

Food not Covid tests,

Reform not Cultural Revolution,

freedom not lockdown,

Vote not leaders,

Dignity not lies,

Citizens not minions. On the right: Students, workers, strike. Depose the despotic traitor Xi Jinping. https://t.co/7LtGqbOcl8 — Li Yuan (@LiYuan6) October 13, 2022

The Communist Party congress takes place every five years, and is the most important event for the Chinese government, as it elects members of party organizations and a new leader through indirect elections.

Since the death of Mao Tse-Tung, no one elected has been in charge of the government for more than two terms. If Xi’s third term comes to fruition in the next few days, it would be a feat unheard of since 1976.

Party meeting impacts Brazil

The decisions taken in Beijing are especially important and decisive for Brazil due to its dependence on bilateral trade with the Chinese, especially in agribusiness, according to political analyst Thiago de Aragão, heard by the RFI agency.

“There is no country in the world capable of significantly altering Brazilian trade results than China,” he said. “The Chinese Communist Party Congress is the most important international political event for Brazil, even compared to the American elections.”

In addition to choosing the members of the various party echelons, some guidelines for the coming years will also be debated. There is, for example, the expectation of a debate on the diversification of commodity sellers, something that would directly impact Brazil.

*With Reuters and RFI