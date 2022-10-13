Revealed IN WHICH episodes Ellen Pompeo will appear in Season 19 after reduced participation. Check out!

In August of that year, many fans of Grey’s Anatomy were taken by surprise with the news that the great protagonist of the series, Ellen Pompeo would have its participation reduced in the 19th season of the series.

Scheduled to appear in just 8 episodes of the new season, this Tuesday (13) the showrunner and series director Krista Vernoff, revealed which are exactly the episodes that will feature Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo).

In an interview with EW, the producer made it clear that the aim of the new year of the series will be to introduce and make the public fall in love with the new interns of the gray sloameven when the protagonist’s appearances were less frequent in the story.

According to her, Meredith will be fixed in the first eight episodes of the season, and after that, it will appear much less.

I haven’t crossed that bridge yet because I have Meredith for the first eight episodes, and then I’ll have less Meredith. So, one of the goals here is to put this new class of residents in a way that everyone will fall in love with. And if Meredith isn’t here all the time, everyone will still want to see it,” Vernoff said.

In a recent video posted by the Grey’s Anatomy (which we reported here) we can meet the new residents of the season, played by some actors well known to the public due to previous work on TV.

With this cast renewal and reduction of the participation of its great star, everything indicates that, or Grey’s is getting closer and closer to its end, or that if it is extended for a few more years, the ground is already being prepared for Ellen Pompeo out of the series soon.

The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy premieres on October 6 in the United States, but there is still no set date for its release in Brazil. Despite this, it is almost certain that the new season should arrive exclusively at the Star Plus, coming out of other streaming channels, as we already explained here.

Grey’s Anatomy | Ellen Pompeo reveals she wants the series to end

And so, what do you think of the reduction in the participation of Ellen Pompeo in the next season of Grey’s Anatomy? Tell us here in the comments!