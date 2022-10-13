Review | Amsterdam – Critical Plan

Amsterdam follows the story of three friends who met during World War I. They are Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale), a doctor who lost his eye during the war; his lawyer friend Harold Woodman (John David Washington); and an eccentric artist/nurse (Margot Robbie). After surviving the catastrophic events of the war, the trio spends a period enjoying themselves in Amsterdam, but ends up breaking up, only to be reunited many years later in the midst of a murder in the 1930s, in which Burt and Harold are suspects. The friends then must work to clear their names as they unravel a massive conspiracy based on real events.

At its core, the film is about friendship and love, but filmmaker/screenwriter David O. Russell does his best to hide this beautiful proposition in an overloaded, messy and often tedious narrative. The director is no stranger to wild stories and anarchic characters, having led productions such as Cheating, The good side of life and The winner. His newest feature, however, is the most hysterical and ambitious of them all, full of stars and characters, presenting situation after situation, twist after twist, and an excessive interweaving of conspiracies and different narrative elements. It’s pure and simple chaos, but unfortunately, in the worst sense of the word.

Russell’s frenzy even starts off interestingly, throwing us straight into the murder and confusion of a possible whodunnit with comedic layers, including a sudden, humorous moment featuring Taylor Swift. However, soon after the production takes us to a flashback organically strange that breaks the rhythm of the story, in addition to introducing us to an expository and unnecessary narration that would lead the rest of the work. The montage here already disjoins the narrative, which would only get more complicated from there.

Everything is a patchwork quilt. There are moments when David O. Russell seems to be wanting to channel Wes Anderson with an accumulation of eccentricities, crazy characters and quirky dialogue, but without having the same job of narrative cohesion or quality of charming staging. At other times the story tries to be a serious, political drama about war conspiracies, but the film lacks tension or depth to its discourse. The investigative parts don’t work either, considering that the whodunnit it has an investigative process that fails to compose intrigues, clues or mysteries, and the weighty supporting cast (Rami Malek, Zoe Saldaña, Michael Shannon and the like) are just whimsical caricatures of Russell, coming and going without narrative logic.

The editing fails to give a fluidity to all these proposals by Russell, who slowly rambles on in strange antics with characters talking about ornithology or behaving with oddities for no reason. Many moments in the story just don’t make sense and the abundance of characters is totally expendable – Chris Rock’s character, for example, only serves to pop in every twenty minutes to make a comment or joke about racism and white supremacy. This lack of commitment from Russell to tell his story organically leads the audience to exhaustion and boredom, with heavy and bad dialogue, disconnected scenes and a narrative that seems to go nowhere.

It is only there after an hour or so that the film begins to find a sense of progression, with the effective entry of General Gill Dillenbeck (Robert De Niro) in the plot. The final act circles some characters revealing a fascist conspiracy, with the script delving deeper into the layers of social satire and war. But until that point, the narrative has already lost the interest of the audience, and even the development of this side of the story is messy, with constructions of scenes happening in an arbitrary way and with silly jokes to hide the superficiality of the script. The film’s own climax runs parallel to some of Burt’s boring daydreams.

what leaves Amsterdam a little palatable is the design of production. we have a beautiful recreation of the Manhattan of the 1930s, whether in the lively scenarios or in the detailed and exuberant costumes. I particularly like Emmanuel Lubezki’s photography work, which brings a sepia tone and a lot of texture to the period setting. I would also like to praise Russell in some camera work, because, even in his exaggerations and histrionics, the director manages to bring a style slapstick fun in small moments. The cast does better in the comedic parts too, especially Christian Bale and his physical humor, and Margot Robbie and her character’s, shall we say, exotic behavior.

However, the visuals and a charming cast don’t save one of the biggest cinematic disappointments of the year. Amsterdam it is a project that is too confusing, tonally intricate and disordered, which, between caricatures and meaningless moments, lead the viewer to fatigue and boredom. David O. Russell decided to do a bunch of films and narrative proposals in a single production, inelegantly fitting a whodunnitan eccentric comedy, a thriller of conspiracy and political satire with anti-fascist lessons in a story about bonds of friendship that, unfortunately, reveals itself in the bad whims of an author who didn’t know how to lead his material.

Amsterdam – USA, October 06, 2022

Direction: David O. Russell

Road map: David O. Russell

Cast: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro

Duration: 134 min.