Rise of the Beasts Casts Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson in 2023 Movie

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts cast Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson in voice roles. In an Instagram post, director Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) released behind-the-scenes footage of the actors performing their lines for the upcoming film in the franchise, based on Hasbro’s Transformers action figures. Yeoh will voice Airazor, the Maximal who can transform into the beast form, a pelican. Davidson, on the other hand, plays Mirage, the crimson-themed Autobot who died mysteriously in 2011’s Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Mirage aka Dino was originally played by Francesco Quinn (Platoon), who passed away of a heart attack a week after the release of Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Comedian/actor Davidson (Suicide Squad) now takes on the role, though it’s unclear if he’ll emulate the Italian accent. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Also Announced as a Sequel to the 2018 Soft Reset Movie Bee, so maybe Paramount Pictures is shaking up the timeline and events with this entry. Yeoh, last seen in Everything Everywhere All at Once, plays one of the Maximal members, who are descendants of the Autobots (the good guys).

Yeoh and Davidson join a cast that includes Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Dominique Fishback (Project Power) and Lauren Vélez (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse).

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a 1990s traveling adventure that will introduce the Beast/fauna race, Maximals and Terrorcons, to the ongoing battle on Earth between the Autobots and Decepticons. Michael Bay, who directed the first five films in the series, returns as producer. The seventh Transformers movie will be set in Brooklyn, New York, before heading to other locations, including Peru.

The film led by Hailee Steinfeld (Archer hawk) Bee was conceived as a spin-off/reboot to the franchise. Directed by Travis Knight, the Transformers movie grossed $468 million (about INR 3,850 million) globally, against a production budget of $135 million (about INR 1,110 million). Dylan O’Brien voiced the titular Autobot in the film, although there is currently no word on his return.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is scheduled to hit theaters on June 9, 2023.