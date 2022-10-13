Róger Guedes admits he was angry and says that Léo Pereira admitted touching his hand in Corinthians vs Flamengo | Corinthians

Shortly after giving way to Mateus Vital, Corinthians’ number 10 went to the bench and, gesturing, said that everything is taken away by coach Vítor Pereira. Later, in an interview in the mixed zone, he commented on his dissatisfaction:

– Yes, I don’t like to go out. I don’t think I should have left, right? It was twenty-five minutes. I consider myself a decisive guy, so I think I could have helped. The camera loves me. The camera likes to go out on me, but it’s a normal complaint, every player likes to be on the field – he pondered.

Also in an interview after the match, Vítor Pereira put a lid on the case:

– We’ve talked the two of them, he’s already told me he was upset because he likes to play, which is natural. But to play he has to run, he has to press, he has to defend, he has to have mobility, he has to have more ball. They can say: “the team did not have”. The team didn’t have it, we had to do something, make ourselves more pressured. I analyzed and I thought that with players who pushed more, the team would improve. And for me, it really got better.

Róger Guedes also said that defender Léo Pereira would have confessed that he committed a penalty in the 36th minute of the second half, when he touched the ball with his hand.

– We saw it was a penalty, their defender himself said it was a penalty. I don’t know if the referee was afraid to score, the conversation he had with VAR, but it was a clear penalty. The ball hit the defender’s arm before going into the area.

– I asked there quickly, and he (Léo Pereira) said that he had hit his hand – completed Róger.

In the controversial move, the ball was crossed in the red-black area, Yuri Alberto made a light trap, and the ball hit the hand of Léo Pereira, who had an open arm.

At Central do Apito, Globo’s refereeing commentators differed on the bid. Salvio Spinola corroborated the decision of the arbitration commission not to give the penalty to Corinthians. Sandro Meira Ricci saw an infraction.

