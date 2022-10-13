Rudiger shows bandaged face after leaving the field bleeding in Champions League

Petit, world champion with France in 1998, sent a message straight to Mbappé after another controversy from the striker

Responsible for the goal that prevented the defeat of Real Madrid at Champions League, Rudiger suffered a big scare at the goal kick. After heading towards the goal, the defender collided with the goalkeeper and left the field bloodied. Through social networks, the player showed that everything is fine.

“We are alive. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I am well. Thank you for all the messages”, commented the defender on social media.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

At the press conference after the game, Carlo Ancelotti made it clear that the defender was fine, although the scene of Rudiger leaving the pitch was startling due to the amount of blood on his uniform.

With the goal and the draw with the Shakhtar DonetskReal Madrid secured themselves in the round of 16 of the Champions League this season with two games to spare.

Now, Ancelotti’s team focuses its attention on the game against Barcelona, ​​next Sunday (16), at 11:15 am.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+this Sunday (16), at 11:15 am (Brasilia time)