Russia arrests eight suspects in Crimea bridge explosion – News

A series of missile attacks hit Ukraine’s capital Kiev on Monday. The shots were fired by Russian troops, which was confirmed by President Vladimir Putin. Gleb Garanich/Reuters – 10.10.2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed responsibility for the missile fire and said that new acts of ‘terrorism’ against the country will receive a similar response. The declaration takes place after a 19 km long bridge, which links southern Russia to the Crimean peninsula, was attacked and destroyed on Saturday (8). In this image, a woman helps a man who was injured in the Russian bombing of Kiev Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters – 10.10.2022

At the same time, the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin, accused Ukraine of preparing an attack against his country and, therefore, announced the deployment of joint troops with Russia. Maxim Guchek/Belta/AFP – 10.10.2022

Russian troops entered Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and started a conflict that has already left tens of thousands dead and created a humanitarian crisis. Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters – 10.10.2022

Emergency crews tend to wounded near a building hit by Russian missiles. Explosions were reported from several locations in the capital Kiev, with firefighters acting in various situations to assist the civilian population, according to Ukrainian authorities. SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EFE/EPA – 10.10.2022

Kiev people try to protect themselves from Putin’s ‘rain of missiles’. The bombings left at least 11 dead and 89 wounded. Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters – 10.10.2022

Firefighter helps injured woman carry dogs after multiple attacks on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities Sergei Supinsky/AFP – 10.10.2022

At least 83 missiles were fired at Ukraine in a series of attacks that included the use of Iranian drones launched from Belarus. State Emergency Service of Ukraine/AFP – 10.10.2022

Injured in the head, this man tries to talk on his cell phone shortly after the Russian attacks on the center of the capital Kiev Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters – 10.10.2022

This pedestrian bridge, widely used by tourists going to Kiev, was destroyed by one of the shots. As the Ukrainian capital is torn apart by Russia Reproduction/Reuters – 10.10.2022

In a speech to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky said Monday morning was ‘difficult’ and explained that Russian forces ‘want panic and chaos and want to destroy our energy system’. Handout/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/AFP – 10.10.2022

The leaders of the G7, a group of the seven largest economies in the world, will discuss the situation in Ukraine next Tuesday (11), Berlin said, adding that the delivery of a first air defense system to Ukraine, promised for months, is imminent. The last time they met because of the Russian invasion of the country was also after attacks on Kiev in June. Benoit Tessier/Reuters – 06.27.2022

UN Secretary-General António Guterres denounced that the russian bombings ‘constitute another unacceptable escalation of the war’, according to its spokesperson Stephane Dujarric ANNA MONEYMAKER/ GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP – 09.20.2022

Kiev still has sirens blaring mid-Monday and risks being hit more often by Russian missiles Gleb Garanich/Reuters – 10.10.2022

Missiles from Russia hit a playground, located near residential buildings in Kiev. In the photo, police officers search the area looking for victims of the shootings authorized by Putin on Monday. Oleg Petrasyuk/EFE/EPA – 10.10.2022

Anyone who managed to escape Russian artillery, which hit areas where civilians live, went underground. In this image, people cram their pets into Kiev’s subway stations to escape the bombings. Andrii Nesterenko/EFE/EPA – 10.10.2022

More open image shows the amount of people trying to shelter in subway stations in Ukraine Andrii Nesterenko/EFE/EPA – 10.10.2022

Shortly after the missile hits an area where children used to play, people look at the crater caused by the explosion in the ground. Sergei Supinsky/AFP – 10.10.2022