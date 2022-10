A photo released by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) press service shows a bombing-damaged residential building, in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on October 13, 2022 amid the Russian invasion. | Photo: EFE

Russian missiles hit more than 40 Ukrainian cities and towns in the last 24 hours in this week of escalating Russian attacks. Moscow on Thursday renewed warnings that more military aid to Kiev makes members of the US-led military alliance “a direct part of the conflict” and said admitting Ukraine to the alliance would trigger a world war.

“Kiev is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation into a Third World War,” Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov told state news agency TASS on Thursday.

NATO allies meeting in Brussels create plans to jointly strengthen Europe’s air defenses. “We are living in threatening and dangerous times,” German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said at a signing ceremony in which Germany and more than a dozen European NATO members pledged to acquire weapons to form a “shield of heaven.” European”.