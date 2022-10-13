Russia: Ukraine’s NATO Entry Starts World War III

Russian Security Council Undersecretary Alexander Venediktov warned on Thursday that Ukraine’s entry into NATO would trigger World War III, commenting on Kiev’s recent candidacy for the military alliance.

“This is yet another propaganda stage. Kiev fully understands that this step will mean a guaranteed escalation into World War III,” the politician said in an interview with Russian news agency TASS.

According to Venediktov, the intention was to “create noise in the information space and, once again, attract attention”.

“Although, given the lack of contact with the reality of many representatives of the Kiev regime, I would not be surprised if one of them was really counting on his country joining NATO,” he added.





Venediktov stressed, despite NATO claims that it is not involved in the Ukrainian conflict, that “the actions of Western countries show that they are direct participants in the conflict”.

“However, Ukraine’s admission to NATO would automatically give a new quality to this participation, as it would imply article 5 (on collective defense of the group), and we know what the consequences would be for humanity”, he declared.

The undersecretary of the Russian Security Council added that NATO members “understand that such a measure would be suicidal”, which is why, with the exception of the Baltic countries, no one else supported the proposal, and only excuses were heard for not admitting Ukraine to the alliance. military.





On September 30, after the annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia by Russia, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky signed an application for NATO membership “in an accelerated manner”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken responded to the request by saying that NATO’s doors “remain open” for Ukraine, but noted that there is a process to be followed in order to obtain membership.



