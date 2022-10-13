Russian adviser talks World War 3 if Ukraine joins NATO

The deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, Alexander Venediktov, said in an interview with the Tass agency that Ukraine’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) could lead to World War III. The official says Volodomyr Zelensky’s request is only “a propaganda move” to create information noise and draw attention to themselves once again.

“Kiev is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation into World War 3,” Venediktov said. As usual, he also took the opportunity to criticize the Ukrainian government, saying that many members of the highest levels “are out of touch with reality” and, therefore, it would not be surprising if someone really believed that it was possible.

The request for Ukraine’s immediate entry into NATO was made by Kiev, but the matter is being debated. Meanwhile, the organization and the G7 (group of the seven most industrialized countries in the world) continue to supply weapons and defense equipment to Ukrainians. These shipments increased after new Russian attacks on the country, as a result of the explosion that destroyed part of the Kerch bridge, which connects Crimea to Russia.

NATO is the acronym for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, an intergovernmental military alliance created on April 4, 1949, after the end of World War II. The signatory countries to the treaty, at the time, were Belgium, France, Norway, Canada, Iceland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Portugal, Italy, the United States, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom. When created, it brought together Western and capitalist countries, led in the context of the bipolarity formed between the United States (USA) and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), during the Cold War period. NATO aimed to prevent the advance of the socialist bloc on the European continent, standing up to the USSR and its Eastern European allies, in addition to providing mutual aid to all member countries. The alliance was based on three pillars: the collective defense of member states, preventing the revival of nationalist militarism in Europe, and encouraging European political integration. The period of bipolarity between the USA and the USSR divided the world. The two countries and their respective allies remained on alert for possible war attacks. NATO invested in defense technology, in the production of strategic weapons and also spread anti-missile defense systems across Soviet borders. In the final phase of the Cold War, the organization began to assume new roles. In 1990, at the behest of the UN Security Council, NATO intervened in the conflict in the former Yugoslavia. It was the first time that it acted on the territory of a non-member state. In 2001, NATO announced the application of the principle of collective security: an attack on one member country would be an attack on all others. As the terrorist attacks that took place in September 2001 were considered acts of war by the US government, the clause was triggered. For this reason, the organization participated in the invasion of Afghanistan. In addition to seeing terrorism as a new threat, NATO has collaborated with peacekeeping operations and provided humanitarian assistance, such as helping the survivors of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. NATO soldiers have also carried out military operations in conflict zones of the world, such as the Balkans, the Middle East and North Africa. Currently, the alliance comprises 30 countries, mainly located in Europe. The last country to join NATO was North Macedonia, in 2020. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Ukraine are the three countries classified as "aspiring members" of the organization. But for Russia, the prospect of the former Soviet republic Ukraine joining NATO is unthinkable.

According to the Russian Security Council member, President Vladimir Putin and his government know that the actions taken by Westerners show that they are a direct part of the conflict. “Ukraine’s accession to NATO will give Western involvement [no conflito]automatically a new quality”, points out Venediktov, which would have serious consequences for all humanity.

“NATO members themselves understand the suicidal nature of this step,” he said, noting that some countries have admitted to accepting Ukraine’s entry. “But the most serious powers, and even Brussels [referindo-se à sede da União Europeia]reacted unenthusiastically to this initiative and immediately issued a standard set of counter-arguments, non-compliance with the bloc’s standards, the existence of territorial disputes and so on”, continued the adviser.

He assured that Russia’s position on the matter has not changed. “Ukraine’s accession to NATO or some other alliances formed under the auspices of the United States is unacceptable to us,” concluded Venediktov.