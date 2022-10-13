Russian ‘kamikaze’ drones attack town near Kiev, says Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

Three drones operated by Russian forces attacked the small town of Makariv, west of Ukraine’s capital, early Thursday, with officials saying critical infrastructure facilities were hit by what they said were Iranian-made suicide drones.

“There was a nighttime drone bombing by squatters in the Makariv community,” Andriy Nebytov, chief of police for the Kyiv region, said on the messaging app Telegram.

“According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.”

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s presidential office, previously said the attack took place by “kamikaze drones on critical infrastructure facilities”, without providing further details.

Nebytov and the region’s governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, said rescue teams were working at the scene.

Makariv, a city that had a population of around 10,000 before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, is about 55 km (34 mi) west of the capital, Kyiv.

Ukraine has reported a series of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.