Russian leader warns: there will be World War III if Ukraine joins NATO | War in Ukraine

Admin 2 hours ago News Leave a comment 5 Views

Ukraine’s accession to NATO could trigger a Third World War, said this Thursday, the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, Alexander Venediktov.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Pfizer Executive Admits COVID-19 Vaccine Has Not Been Tested to Prevent Transmission Before Launch | covid | Sars-CoV-2 | FDA

A Pfizer executive said Monday that neither she nor other Pfizer employees knew whether its …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved