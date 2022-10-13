Russian officials ask Putin to evacuate civilians from southern Ukraine – News

Russian occupation authorities on Thursday asked the government of Vladimir Putin to remove civilians from Kherson, in southern Ukraine. The region, occupied by Kremlin troops in the first weeks of the war, is suffering a counteroffensive of Ukrainian soldiers.

“We ask that all inhabitants of the area of Kherson who want to protect themselves from missiles [ucranianos] migrate to other Russian regions”, the head of the regional occupation administration, Vladimir Saldo, said via Telegram.

In September, the Putin government officially annexed Kherson to Russia, but the region is in the process of reconquering territory by the Ukrainian army. A week ago, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky reported that troops had recovered a relevant area in Kherson.

“Since October 1, more than 500 km² of territory and dozens of settlements have been liberated from the fake Russian referendum and stabilized only in the Kherson region,” Zelensky declared in his usual evening speech.

The president also highlighted the “successes” achieved in the east of the country, trusting that they will extend to the Zaporizhzhia region. “The day will come when we will also talk about the liberation of Crimea,” he stressed.











Russian attacks





The Russian offensive after the destruction of a bridge connecting Crimea to southern Russia with an explosion, continues this Thursday (13). One Ukrainian bombing hit a residential building in the Russian city of Belgorodnear the border with the former Soviet Republic, denounced the local authorities.

“Ukrainian Armed Forces bombed Belgorod. Air defense was activated. There is destruction in a residential building,” Viacheslav Gladkov, governor of the region of the same name, told the Telegram, where hostilities have intensified in recent weeks.

“Informations about [potenciais] victims are being checked,” he added, and posted photos of rubble strewn across a street that had damaged a car.



