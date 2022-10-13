Salah scores fastest Champions League hat-trick and sets Liverpool record | Champions League

Salah entered the field in the 22nd minute of the second half of the Liverpool 7-1 against Rangers . And he needed nine touches of the ball to score three goals and reach two historic milestones in the Champions League. The Egyptian scored the fastest hat-trick of the tournament and is the top scorer of an English club in the competition.

The ace scored his three goals between the 29 and 35 of the second stage. According to Liverpool, it took precisely six minutes and 12 seconds to mark them. Never has anyone scored a hat-trick in such a short span.

And more. With his three goals, Salah reached 38 for Liverpool in the Champions League and is now the player with the most goals in the tournament for an English club. He passed Agüero (Manchester City) and Drogba (Chelsea), both with 36.

Not in vain, the Egyptian was praised, once again, by coach Jürgen Klopp.

“Special. It’s typical Mo. Very important, all of this”, declared the coach.

– It’s important how the boys adapted to it, the positions, the lineup, their reaction on the field… I thought that everyone who started tonight played very well. I can’t think of a player who hasn’t played a good game – assessed the coach.

Salah, reached eight goals in 13 games this season for Liverpool. The Reds have nine points in Group A and are close to a spot in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The team returns to the field this Sunday, in a classic with Manchester City in the Premier League.