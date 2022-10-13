“Salary and length of contract”; São Paulo is ‘by a thread’ of defining its first contract for 2023

O Sao Paulo considers to have one of the best technicians in Brazil. Rogério Ceni did not resign at any time during the meeting with the board. On the contrary, he committed to working together, as a conductor of the project to rebuild the Club.

For the next season, there should still be more meetings to define the course for 2023 with Rogério Ceni. Who stays, who leaves, what are the priorities, the players who can stay and others who need to leave. A spot for the next Copa Libertadores da América will be the key point in the search for stronger reinforcements or not.

As well as the permanence of some athletes, such as Reinaldo, Miranda and Rafinha from the current cast. In both scenarios, it was agreed that Gabriel Neves will be hired permanently. Just over 8 million, in three installments.

The player has a loan contract until the end of the year and will be bought. There is still no definition of new salary and contract time, but everything is well underway. The negotiations must be resumed after the end of the Brasileirão.