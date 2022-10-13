Samsung’s new release will make gamers go crazy for good

Samsung is one of the best-known companies for producing mobile devices. Being in this market requires a lot of studies and analysis by the company’s research team. Launching a new product is part of a company’s life cycle, and launching something innovative is what makes you different in this type of market. With that in mind, Samsung announced in Brazil its new curved monitor, Odyssey Ark.

Meet the Odyssey Ark that will be released in Brazil

During the Brasil Game Show, Samsung launched its newest product, the Odyssey Ark curved monitor. Its pre-sale is already happening and runs until October 31, and the suggested price starts at R$ 21,499.

The device is the first to have a 55-inch curved 1000R smart gaming screen in the world, making gamers immersion in the game even greater. With this, the brand once again reinforces its space in the market, and now outside the line of cell phones.

“The gaming community is extremely important to us, mainly because it challenges us to develop more and more innovations. We believe that the Odyssey Ark will be the game changer for the next level of this industry”, said the display manager of Samsung Brazil, Marina Correia.

How does this monitor work?

It has a 165hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. There is still the possibility to adjust the size and proportions of the screen, through the Cockpit mode, thus having the opportunity to enjoy multiple contents. This creates a new sense of immersion for gamers.

Another function of the monitor is the HDR 10+, which gives the competitor an advantage in the match, taking into account that the image automatically transforms the games in real time, thus showing all their smallest details. And for greater concentration on the part of the player, the monitor is made of matte screen, a type of screen that does not reflect any type of light, either artificial or natural.