SanDisk SSD: 5 Internal and External Models for More Storage | Which one to buy?

SanDisk is one of the most popular brands in the SSD segment, disks that are much faster than conventional hard drives. Templates make the machine boot faster and programs also open faster. The following list brings together from external options, to use through the USB port, to internal products, installed directly on the computer or notebook. The cheapest alternative is the SanDisk Plus, which has 480 GB and a SATA interface for prices starting at R$270.

The SanDisk Extreme is an external SSD that has 1 TB of storage and a USB 3.2 connection for prices starting from R$ 834. Another option is the SanDisk Extreme Pro, which is a 2 TB disk with NVMe technology for about R$ 2,247. . Here are five SanDisk SSDs to buy in Brazil in 2022.

The SanDisk Plus 480GB is an entry-level SSD that uses the SATA interface, which makes the model compatible with virtually any modern PC, notebook or console. This versatility is one of the model’s strengths, but the SATA interface is not the one that offers the best possible performance. The model is found for figures from R$ 270.

The SanDisk Plus version of the list delivers up to 445 MB/s write speed and up to 535 MB/s read speed, which is just below the interface’s maximum potential, which in turn is around 600 MB/s. s.

Pros: compatibility, versatility and good storage volume

compatibility, versatility and good storage volume Cons: limited performance

The SanDisk Ultra is a 500 GB SSD with an improved architecture and SATA interface, but it has a performance gain as it has 3D technology that promises to offer more reliability for the saved data. Like the model presented above, the SATA interface guarantees greater compatibility, which makes the SSD a solution compatible with a greater number of devices. The product is found for values ​​that start from R$ 754.

SSD read speeds can reach 560 MB/s, while write speeds reach 530 MB/s, which allows the device that still offers 500 GB of storage space to be much faster than HDs. conventional.

Pros: good storage volume, improved compatibility, read and write speed

good storage volume, improved compatibility, read and write speed Cons: high cost in relation to the volume of storage offered

The SanDisk Extreme is one of the external solutions on the list, meaning it connects via a USB port, which guarantees 1TB SSD compatibility with virtually any device. Which is one of its main advantages, it also ends up being one of its weaknesses, after all, the USB connection is not so fast, which can slightly limit the transfer speed of the device according to the USB port standard used, being the ideal USB 3.1 gen 2. It is seen for prices starting from R$ 834.

The SSD has a modern look, which guarantees the durability of the component, which has as a differential the possibility of transporting data in a more comfortable way. Read and write speeds are in the region of 530 MB/s, which may vary depending on the device the SanDisk Extreme is connected to.

Pros: portability, USB connectivity, good storage volume

portability, USB connectivity, good storage volume Cons: high cost

The 2 TB SanDisk Plus is aimed at those who need more space. It promises enough volume for lots of files and games on a faster drive. SSD can be interesting especially for devices that only offer a SATA connection, like some notebooks and consoles. The model is found for around R$ 1,936.

In terms of performance, the model is similar to other SATA solutions, with a read speed of 530 MB/s and a write speed of 450 MB/s, which is below even other entry-level solutions.

Pros: storage volume and compatibility

storage volume and compatibility Cons: limited performance and high cost

The 2TB Sandisk Extreme Pro is a high-performance external drive, which is evident from its NVMe technology, which guarantees transfer speeds of up to 2000 MB/s. As with other external solutions, the transfer speed is somewhat dependent on the connected device, ideally using a USB 3.2 gen 2 port. Interested consumers need to pay R$ 2,247 to buy the product.

Like other external solutions from the manufacturer, Extreme Pro has a modern design and promises a lot of reliability for data, being still a 2 TB solution, which guarantees a lot of space for files. The Sandisk SSD is also available in a 4 TB version, which can be an interesting alternative even for users who intend to use the SSD in one of the new consoles on the market.

Pros: extreme performance, compatibility, versatility and generous storage volume

extreme performance, compatibility, versatility and generous storage volume Cons: high cost

