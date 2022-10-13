see what changes in the service

DGO is the name of the IPTV service that was formerly called DirecTV Go. The news came to the public’s attention last Tuesday, 11th. Now the service is just called DGO, but there have been no structural changes in the offerings.

This internet TV arrived in Brazil in 2020 and now, with less than two years of operation, it had to change its name.

Have DGO plans and services changed?

Despite this change, the site continues with the same domain as before, directvgo.com. Other than that, the biggest changes have been in social media. However, in the apps, both Android, iOS and Smart TVs, there have been no updates yet.

The change has not been officially announced, although you can already see it. But the sale of the brand must have been the biggest motivator for the novelty. Recently Vrio, the company that took care of the old DirecTV Go, was sold to the Werthein company.

Vrio was a subsidiary of AT&T and had pay-TV assets. Matrix kept working in the United States and Mexico, but did not continue activities in Brazil and 10 other Latin American countries. In this way, the Werthein Group took over DirectTV Go and SKY.

How to get access to DGO

Currently this IPTV has a programming with more than 70 channels. Its monthly fee is R$89.90, but those who subscribe to SKY TV can access it at no additional cost. DGO has a service similar to other platforms such as Claro tv+, Vivo Play App, Oi Play TV and others.

Other companies have already gone through this name change situation. The most recent example is Starz Play. Streaming has changed its name to Lionsgate+, but has not made any changes to its content grid or subscription modes.

The name change came after Starz lost a lawsuit to Disney, which has a streaming service under the name Star Plus. There was confusion with the similarity in the titles of the platforms.