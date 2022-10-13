Selena Gomez shares her beauty ritual on TikTok

Lately, singer Selena Gomez has been sharing a bunch of beauty tips on her TikTok profile, and she seems to be the gold mine of skincare enthusiasts. In one of her latest videos posted, Selena appears quite relaxed and taught her morning beauty ritual.

At the sound of In My Hair, by Ariana Grande, Selena, with a towel and wet hair, shared with her followers her famous “Morning routine before make up”, which is in the caption of the video. And as we always love to learn beauty ritual tricks from our celebrities, we have separated the 7 essential steps in the singer’s routine.

@selenagomez Morning routine before make up! @Rare Beauty ♬ my hair – Ariana Grande

Before the make-up, the founder of Rare Beauty used an eye mask to hydrate the region. Selena didn’t reveal any spoilers about the mask she used, but we have others that will also nourish the region and reduce the appearance of dark circles.

The second essential step for anyone who wants to have a good skincare routine is skin hydration. Selena also did not show which product she used.

With her hair still wet, the muse applied Unite Beauty’s 7 Seconds Detangler to her hair. This product helps to strengthen the wires and even offers protection against heat. Soon after, she combs her locks back with the help of a brush that is made from boar bristles and secured in a low bun.

After that, the influencer applied a mask to her mouth. Moisturizing and nourishing this part is also important as it will ensure your lips are soft and free from cracks.

And to end the hair care, Selena uses the Smooth & Shine styling cream also from Unite Beauty, on the strands still wet, the cream brings softness and shine and leaves the hair looking neat and clean.

The penultimate step of the morning beauty ritual, the actress uses the body cream Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum cream on the lap, neck and legs. The product used has rapid absorption, with firming action, in addition to bringing more luminosity to the skin.

The last step of the beauty ritual, the singer could not fail to use a product of her brand, and that is why she uses the Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm moisturizing lip balm in the honor tone, which even brought a little shine and color to the lips. from Selena.

Featured photo: Selena Gomez. Reproduction / Instagram