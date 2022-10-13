Selfie good: Google Pixel 7 Pro beats iPhone 13 Pro, Galaxy S22 Ultra and is in the top 3 of DxOMark

DxOMark has just released its new round of front camera tests made with the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which reached the top 3 in the selfie ranking. In addition, it is necessary to remember that the Pixel 7 Pro was in first place in the camera ranking, tied with the Honor Magic 4 Ultimate and second in the screen, second only to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As we can see above, the Google Pixel 7 Pro scored 142 points in the DxOMark selfie test. The analysis involved capturing more than 1,500 photos in varied environments ranging from outdoors, indoors and in controlled lighting locations using the 10.8MP front sensor with 1.22μm pixels and f/2.2 aperture. The highlight is the exposure, color, artifacts and video stabilization categories, where the Google Pixel 7 Pro leads with the highest score in the world in the DxOMark smartphone selfie ranking.

image samples

portrait mode

video samples

According to DxOMark, the positives of selfies captured with the Pixel 7 Pro include natural skin tones, good white balance, exposure and wide dynamic range even in challenging situations. There’s still effective video stabilization, noise controlled with blinding lighting and indoors. On the other hand, there is also slight loss of detail, noticeable noise in low light and loss of focus when the selfie is captured at close range, but in the end the Pixel 7 Pro still ranks as one of the best phones in the world for camera photos. front.

6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with QuadHD+ resolution Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Google’s Tensor G2 Platform

Titan M2 Safety Auxiliary Platform

12 GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

10.8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: 50 MP main sensor 12 MP ultra wide-angle sensor 48 MP telephoto sensor

5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging

5G connectivity, WiFi 6e, NFC and USB-C 3.2 port

Android 13

Dimensions: 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 millimeters

Weight: 212 grams

