Serbia beats USA and is in the final – Web Vôlei

Serbia defeated the United States by 3 sets to 1 – partial 25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23 -, on Wednesday afternoon, in the city of Gliwice, Poland, and guaranteed a place in the final of the Women’s Volleyball World Championship for the second time in a row. The Europeans, who reach the final undefeated, with 11 wins in 11 games, eliminated, the day before, Poland, the home team, in a very balanced game, which only ended in the tie-break and in which the hosts came to have the match point. Less than 24 hours later, Boskovic and company were already on the court for another decisive game.

For the title, Serbia, owned by Italian coach Daniele Santarelli, will face, in the final, on Saturday, the winner of the clash between Brazil and Italy that will face each other this Thursday, at 3 pm, in Apeldoorn, Holland. The match will be broadcast on SporTV 2 and also on the YouTube channel of Web Vôlei. Brazil secured a spot in the semifinals yesterday, beating Japan by 3 sets 2, after being losing by 2 sets to 0.

Technically, it wasn’t a pretty game, with a lot of mistakes. But the team that has the second biggest opponent in the world today prevailed. As expected, Serbian Tijana Boskovic, MVP of the last World Cup, was the top scorer of the match, with 34 points. Busa contributed 15. For the United States, current Olympic champions, the highlights were Robinson, with 18 points, and Drews, with 14.

The United States, which easily eliminated Turkey in the semifinals yesterday, are still fickle, alternating good and bad moments in the competition and in the match itself. Since winning the Olympic title, last year, in Japan, the team has suffered with the retirement of important players, with Larson and has suffered more than usual in reception. Coach Karch Kiraly also doesn’t have the injured Thompson opposite.

Serbia reaches the final with a consistent team, not only because of Boskovic’s accurate attacks, but also adjusted in reception and blocking. Brazil defeated the Serbs in the semifinals of this year’s Nations League, but the European team did not have its main player, spared by Santarelli precisely to seek the second world championship.