Shazam launches exclusive artist watch faces and wallpapers

Since its acquisition by Apple in 2017, the Shazam it has evolved considerably—and, likewise, has become increasingly integrated into Apple’s systems.

In the company’s most recent move, the music recognition service started to provide dials for Apple Watch and wallpapers for exclusive iPhones — which, of course, promote some artist — as seen by developer Steve Moser.

Here it is. Exclusive iPhone watch face and wallpaper downloadable on Shazam. The Apple Watch face is the one that displays the photos. Example with @taiverdes: https://shazam.com/event/8b1815d3… thanks to @thompsonrjayden for the tip of which artist to try.

It is not known when exactly the news was released, however, American singer-songwriter Tai Verdes announced that the displays/wallpapers for his HDTV tour would be available on Shazam at the end of September.

To check out the news, just open the artist page in the Shazam app and navigate to the “Exclusive Downloads” section. The app provides a good preview of how the wallpaper will look on the locked screen of the iPhone and Apple Watch.

On iPhone, users can tap the button to save the image in the Photos app and set it as the device’s background image. On the Apple Watch, this process is even easier as, since watchOS 7, it is possible to share and download watch faces from web links. In this case, Shazam uses the Photos type display with the image you chose.

Certainly, the novelty will gradually expand to even more artists.

