SpaceX already plans second sightseeing flight around the Moon with Starship

This Wednesday (12), SpaceX’s new tourist mission to the Moon was revealed, which promises to help humanity become a multiplanetary species. The mission will carry 12 crew members with the Starship vehicle – among them will be Dennis Tito, a businessman who became the first space tourist to finance his trip to the International Space Station, and his wife Akiko. The release date has not been revealed.

Later that day, Dennis Tito stated in an interview that they had reserved seats on board the Starship for the flight, without saying the amount they paid for their seats or the date when the launch could happen. According to Aarti Matthews, director of Starship’s freighter and manned programs at SpaceX, the flight is expected to launch after the launch of the Polaris, dearMoon and unmanned launch missions.

For Matthews, the mission represents an important opportunity to expand the company’s possibilities. “SpaceX’s goal is to make humanity interplanetary, and part of how you do that is thinking: How do you make spaceflight really accessible to a group of people who, traditionally, haven’t been able to take advantage of the opportunity?” she said.

In this scenario, the idea is that interested parties do not reserve the entire mission, but a single seat on board the vehicle. “This is a huge cost savings for an individual person,” he added. Dennis and Akiko also consider this potential, and see the second tourist flight with the Starship as a considerable contribution to the development of a program to take crew members into deep space.

“This program could become one of the most important achievements in six million years of human history,” he said, referring to Starship. For now, the system is still under development, and SpaceX has been preparing to launch prototypes of it in an orbital flight test, with no date set yet.

Source: Via: Space.com