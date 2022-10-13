SpaceX will take the first space tourist in history to the Moon

In recent times, more precisely in the last 17 years, much has been said about space tourism. The possibility of traveling beyond this world, observing our planet from afar, floating in microgravity and feeling almost like a real astronaut is already a reality.

Dennis Tito on the International Space Station (ISS), alongside Russian cosmonaut Yuri Baturin and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, his companions on the mission that made him the world’s first space tourist in 2001. He will fly to the Moon aboard SpaceX Starship. Image: NASA

After the launch of the monkey Albert II in 1949 and the dog Laika in 1957, both with the sad fate of dying alone and charred on their return to Earth, the first manned flight with successful return of its occupants took place in 1960. The puppies Belka and Strelka returned safe and sound, raising hopes for a human spaceflight.

This came about a year later, when astronaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to go into space. He piloted the spacecraft Vostok I, of the space program of the then Soviet Union (USSR).

If the interval between the flights of the first surviving animals and the first person to go into space was just one year, the gap between the first human flight and the maiden voyage of space tourism was much greater: 40 years separate Gagarin from the multi-millionaire engineer. American Dennis Anthony Tito, who went down in history as the first person to pay for this privilege.

He paid no less than US$20 million (equivalent to about R$106 million at current prices) to board the Russian Soyuz TM-32 spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) on April 28, 2001.

It was eight days in orbit aboard the ISS, as a member of the ISS EP-1 mission, alongside Russian cosmonaut Yuri Baturin and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield.

This Wednesday (12), more than twenty years after this unforgettable adventure, Tito announced that he wants to return to space with the SpaceX Starship, this time accompanied by his wife, Akiko. However, no revisiting the ISS. The destination this time will be the Moon.

“We had our first conversation with SpaceX just over a year ago, and it came at a time when we were touring the company’s facilities. We weren’t even thinking at that moment about flying together,” Tito said in an interview with CollectSPACE. “The question then arose: ‘Would you like to go back and fly in space?’ Well, I certainly don’t want to go back to the space station. I don’t even want to orbit the Earth. And so I thought about it and said I would be interested in going to the moon. So I looked at Akiko and we kind of had a little bit of eye contact and she said, ‘Yeah, me too.’ And that’s how it all began”.

The couple signed a contract with SpaceX in mid-2021. As planned, they will join 10 other passengers, yet to be enrolled, on a week-long trip that will bring them closer to the lunar surface. The launch will follow another Starship tourist mission to the Moon, dubbed the #dearMoonwhich was booked by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa in 2018.

If all this really comes to fruition, Tito, who is currently 82 years old, could set a record as the oldest person to fly into orbit and go to the Moon. He is already older than the current record holder, the late NASA astronaut John Glenn, who flew the Space Shuttle Discovery at age 77. William Shatner, an actor known for playing Captain Kirk in the “Star Trek” saga, was 90 years old when he took off for Blue Origin last year, but the capsule that carried him did not go into orbit, as the flights offered by Jeff Bezos’ company are suborbitals (“turnaround” to “final frontier”).

Akiko, in turn, may also become one of the first women to fly around the Moon. “I think another news that is very important is that we will be the first couple to fly around the moon. And I hope this inspires other couples to do the same,” Tito said.

