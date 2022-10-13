Stay on top of Thursday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The US will release inflation data for September, which should show another robust rise in core prices. Claims for unemployment benefits, which broke a two-month downward trend last week, are also expected to be paid. The IMF updates its projections for Brazil. US stocks are expected to open with a modest bounce after five straight days of declines. UK markets are more stable amid signs that Prime Minister Liz Truss will be pressured by her own party to abandon her controversial tax cuts, while Saudi Arabia disputes US criticism of its support for the tax cut. OPEC production, adding as a good measure that the Biden administration asked it to be delayed until after the midterm elections.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Thursday, October 13th.

1. Core CPI expected to post another big rise despite headline slowdown

The US annual rate is expected to have slowed slightly to 8.1% in September, but the devil will be in the details when the figures are released at 9:30 am.

Analysts expect prices to have in the month a little higher than in August, while prices – which eliminate volatile elements like fuel and food – are expected to have climbed 0.5%, pushing the price back to its 4-decade high of 6. .5% – still way above the Federal Reserve’s comfort zone.

The US will release weekly figures at the same time after last week’s figures broke a two-month trend of falling claims. Companies will also be in the spotlight for what they say about how easy it is for the newly laid off to find alternative work. Last week’s September labor market report suggested that the market is still tight by any historical measure.

2. IMF projections for Brazil

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that Brazil will have a primary surplus of 0.8% this year. The ratio between gross debt and Gross Domestic Product () falls from 93% in 2021 to 88.2% in 2022. If this forecast comes true, this would be the best annual result for the country since 2016.

However, for 2023 and 2024, the IMF projects a primary deficit of 0.8% and 0.3%, with the rebalancing of the accounts happening only in 2025. This change in scenario would be related, in part, to the Brazilian Aid of R$ 600 promised by President Jair Bolsonaro on the eve of the elections.

The country’s growth for 2022 was also raised from 1.7% to 2.8%, below the global average and other emerging nations.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that the IMF’s change of view was “good news”, but that they “are always getting the projections wrong and will get it wrong again”.

At 8:27 am, the EWZ (NYSE:) ETF was down 0.54% on the US premarket.

3. US stocks set to bounce but hold pattern ahead of CPI

US stock markets are set to open with a jump after five straight days of losses amid concern about rising prices and a slowing world economy. The mood marginally improved after the minutes of the latest meeting showed the first signs of concern that the central bank could outrun its rate hikes as the economy slows.

At 8:28 am, the 100 futures were up 0.39%, while the A and A futures were up 0.63% each.

Stocks likely to be in focus later on include Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:) and Samsung (KS:), both of which are exempt from the latest US restrictions on the sale of silicon chips for their China operations. TSMC also said its earnings beat estimates, but said it would cut its capital spending by 10% next year.

Also in focus is GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:), after announcing encouraging test results for its experimental vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a leading cause of pneumonia in young children and the elderly.

4. UK markets stable on U-turn Truss betting

UK bond and stock markets have stabilized and the pound has rallied amid signs that resistance from lawmakers in her own party will force Prime Minister Liz Truss to abandon most, if not all, of her tax cuts. planned.

Truss had said again on Wednesday that he would not cut public spending to balance the massive tax cuts and energy subsidies that were his first steps after taking office. That would leave it with the option of abandoning the tax cuts or going ahead with a sharp increase in borrowing. The latter course would hurt the Conservative Party’s core electorate of middle-class homeowners with mortgages.

At 8:30 am, the pound was up 0.76% against the , at $1.1187.

5. Saudi Arabia reacts to US criticism

Saudi Arabia has strongly repudiated US warnings of ‘consequences’ for its decision to cut oil production starting next month, saying the OPEC+ decision was made purely in relation to global market balance.

The Biden administration has characterized the move as a betrayal of US-Saudi relations, as it will strengthen Russia’s finances and help it continue its war in Ukraine. In a published statement, the Saudi foreign minister also pointed out that the US had asked to delay the production cut until after the midterm elections in November.

At 8:32 am ET, U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.17% at $87.42, while U.S. crude futures were up 0.41% at $92.83. The US government releases weekly at 12pm.