Step by step to download the NOVO RG directly on your mobile

The new General Registration (ID) is more current and modern and can now be downloaded directly to your cell phone. This is because it will be 100% digital and can also be accessed by barcode, via QR Code (Quick Response). But will it be mandatory or not? Find out more in our article below.

New ID card is already in effect

The new model of the RG, will be called National Identity Card (CIN), and has been in effect since March, but each state has up to one year to comply with the issuance of the document.

However, the capitals of Goiás, Acre, Minas Gerais and Paraná took the lead and are already issuing the document.

For this, it is enough for citizens to attend public service units such as Poupa-tempo and present their birth or marriage certificates.

Will RG be mandatory?

Namely, it is important to point out that the new model of the identity card will be mandatory for all Brazilian citizens. But there’s no need to rush. This is because each person will have a term of 10 years, that is, until 2032.

Furthermore, the new ID will have an expiration date defined as follows:

5 years – children up to 11 years;

10 years – people from 12 to 59 years old;

Indefinite term – persons aged 60 years and over.

Advantages of the new RG on mobile

Today, every citizen who needs to take the ID in another state different from where he was born, he receives a different numbering. With the new document, this will no longer occur, not least because the number of the Individual registration (CPF) will be the official identification from the unification.

In addition, it can be accessed anywhere and can replace the passport in some countries belonging to the Mercosur. In addition, health information will be added if interested.

O Federal government informs that the new digital identity aims to bring more security to Brazilians. And of course, it seeks more practicality so that people no longer run the risk of loss or misplacement of the document.

However, one should not confuse the new ID that will be made available by Federal government nationwide soon with the applications below that are official scans of your existing document.

With that in mind, check below the states where you can already issue your Digital ID and download the app right now!

alagoas

android

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.com.vsoft.certfy.PSAL.MobileRGDigital

iOS

https://apps.apple.com/br/app/rg-digital-al/id1536847383

Federal District

android

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.df.pcdf.EIdentidade&hl=pt-BR

iOS

https://apps.apple.com/br/app/e-identidade/id1514827085

Goiás

android

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.com.vidaas.go

iOS

https://apps.apple.com/br/app/rg-digital-go/id1536628998

For

android

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.identificacao

iOS

https://apps.apple.com/br/app/e-identidade/id1507224645

Paraíba

android

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.com.vsoft.certfy.PSPB.MobileRGDigital&hl=pt-BR

iOS

https://apps.apple.com/br/app/rg-digital-para%C3%ADba/id1569886733

Rio de Janeiro

android

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.rj.proderj.identidadedigital&hl=pt-BR

iOS

https://apps.apple.com/br/app/identidade-digital-rj/id1564994080

Sao Paulo

android

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.com.vidaas.sp&hl=pt-BR

iOS

https://apps.apple.com/br/app/rg-digital-sp/id1483279653

Check out the Tutorial to download the NEW ID by PHONE

Get the app; Click on the RG option; Scan the QR Code of the printed document; Make facial recognition; Create a password.

How to install other digital documents on mobile

And how do other types of documents work? Can I add any of them on the smartphone?

The answer is yes – for most of them. Nowadays it is possible to have your CPF, CNH, RG, CTPS and more in the palm of your hand.

So, below, check out how to install each one of them quickly and easily.

Step by step to download CNH on mobile

Download the Digital Transit Wallet app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.serpro.cnhe&hl=pt_BR&gl=US ; Now enter your Gov BR password and/or registered data; Make sure your CNH is current and you have this type of license.

Step by step to download the Work Card on mobile

Go to the Digital Work Portfolio app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.dataprev.carteiradigital&hl=pt_BR&gl=US ; Log in with your Gov BR account after downloading the app; Now just add CPF and password and that’s it! You can check your information and use this digital option.

Finally, anyone who wants to can download the Individual Individual application: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.fazenda.receita.pessoafisica&hl=pt_BR&gl=US ; The process is the same: enter your Gov BR login; Ready! You will quickly have your Individual Taxpayer Registration in hand.

What can a cyber criminal do with your documents?

Finally, it is important that you always keep your security up to date.

That is, it is not because you have the digital documents on your cell phone that nothing can happen. On the contrary, on the internet it is often easier to use your data in case of fraud or theft.

So be aware that a criminal can use your documents on the internet as follows:

To create an account in your name: yes! Nowadays with your basic information data, it is possible to create a digital account in your name;

Making loans on your CPF: this is another common way for hackers. Many people are applying for credit for ghost accounts with data obtained from the internet;

Ordering internet packages: Another common scam is the purchase of internet packages on behalf of people who have lost their data online;

Online purchases: finally, the most common are online purchases using your card data.

