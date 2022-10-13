Steve Kerr Announces Draymond Green Will Train With Warriors This Week After Fight With Jordan Poole

Coach Steve Kerr Confirms Draymond Green Will Return To Training With The Golden State Warriors On Thursday

Draymond Green will return to training as Golden State Warriors at Thursday (13), according to Steve Kerr. The coach announced the decision after the San Francisco team win over Portland Trail Blazerson Tuesday night, for the pre-season of NBA.

The pivot is away since the fight with Jordan Poole, teammate, last week. the player was fined by the franchise, but will not be suspended.

“This is the biggest crisis we’ve had since taking over as coach,” Kerr admitted. “It’s very serious. We’re not perfect, but let’s lean on the experience we have together and trust that this is the best decision for our team. We have a lot of work to do. All of us”.

Kerr also revealed that he expects Green to be on the court on Friday against the Nuggetsin the Warriors’ final preseason game, and will also be available on October 18, when the team will open the regular schedule in front of the lakers.

Jordan Poole, who was punched in the face by Draymond Green, was consulted during the decision-making process, along with Stephen Curry and other players.

The point guard had meetings with the Warriors’ coach and officers, and also met with Green. Steve Kerr said Poole is ‘willing to move on and get back on the court with Draymond’.

Draymond Green apologized to Poole and the rest of the Warriors squad before practice last Thursday, before leaving team facilities and heading home. On Friday, he leaked a video that showed the incident.

In the recording, released by the portal TMZ, you can see Green approaching Poole, who reacts by pushing the Warriors veteran. The forward punches his teammate, who goes to the ground, until the other players come to hold him. There is still no confirmation on what led to the incident.

The video led to Green and the Warriors agreeing that he should spend some time away from the team. The player formalized a public apology on Saturdayand announced that he would be stepping away from the team for an indefinite period of time.

“There is no way around this: [nossa] culture was harmed by this incident,” Kerr said.

The coach expressed his confidence that Green will be able to ‘fix the bridges’ he’s damaged, but admitted there’s a new challenge to overcome with younger players who don’t have such long-term relationships with the veteran.

“Green broke our trust, but I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt because I think he deserved it.,” Kerr said.