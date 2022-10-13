Still on Botafogo’s radar, Martín Ojeda saves himself with Godoy Cruz from relegation in Argentina; see attacker numbers

O Godoy Cruz tapped the foot, did not negotiate the striker Martín Ojeda as Botafogo and the strategy worked. The club from Mendoza this week escaped relegation in the Argentine Championship-2022which is defined by “average“, average score in the last three editions of the competition.

“Because we believe, we trust, because we never doubt. Because we were always together. We remain First. We are the only big one in Western Argentina. Thank you players, coaching staff, employees, partners and fans for the trust“, celebrated Godoy Cruz on social media.

About to turn 24 years old, Martín Ojeda was one of the main targets of the alvinegra board in the second transfer window. Botafogo reached an agreement with the player, but Godoy Cruz did not release it precisely because of the delicate situation in the leaderboard. The negotiations turned between 4 and 6 million dollars.

It is worth noting that, despite the transfer to Glorioso not having happened, the winger “does not leave the circuit” for a new venture in the 2023 season. In addition to the outstanding statistics that we will see below, the striker is seen as an interesting name for acting as a winger on both sides of the offensive sector.

Still three rounds to go, Ojeda is the isolated leader in assists in the Argentine Championship with nine goal passes. Sebastián Villaof Boca Juniorsand Gaston Togniof Defense and Justice, come close behind with seven. In relation to the ball in the net, the numbers are also expressive. If we consider all competitions played in the current season, he scored 14 goals in 40 matches as a starter.

SUMMARY OF MARTÍN OJEDA’S 2022 SEASON STATISTICS ON THE “oGOL” WEBSITE

Carli’s former club is first relegated

The first club relegated in the neighboring country is Aldosivi, from Mar del Plata. Former team of the defender alvinegro Joel Carli (2009-2011 and 2021) was in the Argentine elite for four years. The fall was confirmed this Wednesday (10/12) after a 1-0 home defeat to Banfield..

In addition to Aldosivi, one more team will fall to National Primera B. The dispute is open between the patronagefrom the province of Entre Ríos, in a more difficult situation, and the Sarandí Arsenal.