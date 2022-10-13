STJD maintains decision, and Pezzolano will not command Cruzeiro against Vila Nova

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Paulo Pezzolano being absent from Cruzeiro for a duel against Vila Nova

Coach Paulo Pezzolano will be absent from Cruzeiro for the match against Vila Nova, this Friday (14), at 8:30 pm, at OBA, in Goinia, for the 35th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. That’s because the appeal of the penalty – of two games – for the expulsion against CSA, still in the first round, was kept on trial at the Plenary of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), this Thursday (13).

With that, Pezzolano, who has already served the first game of the penalty, will have to stay out of the match against Tigre. He was awaiting the judgment of Cruzeiro’s appeal to comply with the rest of the decision.

“I’m dismissing both appeals. The technician is in the primary and I understand that the disqualification was reasonable and the penalty proportional. The commission went well, listened to the technician and I understand that it is well characterized in article 258”, justified the STJD’s rapporteur.

Pezzolano expelled against CSA

In the 1-1 draw between CSA and Cruzeiro, at Rei Pel, in Macei-AL, referee Flvio Rodrigues de Souza reported several insults by Pezzolano. He also said he was threatened by the Uruguayan, who was sent off in the first half of the match valid for the 19th round of Serie B.

“After receiving a yellow card for complaining ostensibly requesting the intervention of VAR, the same (Pezzolano) held me by the arm in a disrespectful way. Immediately, I applied the second yellow card”, wrote Flvio Rodrigues.

“The coach held me by the collar of my shirt saying the following words: “You shit, you shit, son of a bitch, we’ll solve it after the game”. completed.

Pezzolano revolted with Flvio for a lack of Edson in Rmulo, near the bench of Cruzeiro. The celestial coach asked the referee to check the bid with the help of the video referee if the bid was for a red card. That, however, did not happen. The CSA player received a yellow card.

Without Pezzolano against Vila Nova, Cruzeiro will be commanded by Martn Varini. Raposa is undefeated in games with the technical assistant at the edge of the field (four wins and a draw).