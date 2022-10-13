Suspect charged with five new sex crimes

The German court received five more complaints of sex crimes against Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect for the disappearance of the British girl Madeleine McCannin 2007.

Justice accepted the complaint of the Brunswick prosecutor for two cases of sexual abuse of minors and in three other cases of rape, all crimes committed between 2000 and 2017, in Portugal.

Brueckner is already serving a 7-year prison sentence for another sex crime committed in Portugal and has a long history of sexual crimes against minors. Before the indictments of this Wednesday, 12, he was already responsible for two other cases of sexual crimes.

Candles are placed in front of Madeleine’s photo at a mass celebrated in her honor. Photograph: STRINGER / AFP

The new charges include the rape of a woman in her 70s and 80s committed between 2000 and 2006, which he also filmed. The victim, assaulted in her summer home, was also beaten.

The prosecution, however, has not yet filed complaints about the suspect’s involvement with Madeleine McCann, who was about to turn 4 when she disappeared at a resort in Praia da Luz, Portugal. The German denies any involvement in the case.

A spokesperson for the Brunswick prosecutor’s office explained that efforts are focused on solving the remaining cases so that they can be dedicated “exclusively to Maddie’s”.

According to the German court, the trial for the five new charges should not take place this year. / AFP and AP